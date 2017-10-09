Crain's New York Business
Crain's Fast 50 2017
On October 9, 2017,
Crain’s New York Business
will feature the city’s 50 fastest-growing companies. The section will highlight our area’s most innovative companies with stories about successful New York entrepreneurs, winning business strategies, and most important, astronomical revenue growth.
Are you fast enough?
To be eligible, your company may be either publicly traded or privately-held, at least four years old*, have had at least $10 million in 2016 revenue and be headquartered in the New York area (the five boroughs of NYC and Nassau, Suffolk and Westchester counties in New York, and Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris and Union counties in New Jersey). For more information on eligibility, read the Frequently Asked Questions on
www.CrainsNewYork.com/fast50faq
. Anyone at your company can fill out this application, but a top official must examine and sign it to certify accuracy. We will not publish personal contact information. If your company is a finalist you will be asked to provide financial statements for review by certified accountants.
If you have questions about this application, please email
spanara@crainsnewyork.com
with the words Fast 50 in the subject line. Thank you for your interest.
By filling out this application your company will not automatically be considered for Crain's list of New York's largest privately held companies. To be considered for the private list, please contact the research department at
gschifman@crainsnewyork.com
.
Deadline extended to July 7, 2017.
* =Required
Company name
*
DBA (Does the company do business under a different name?
Headquarters Address
*
Street Address
Address Line 2
City
State / Province / Region
Postal / Zip Code
United States
United Kingdom
Australia
Canada
France
New Zealand
India
Brazil
Country
Website
Founder's name and current title
*
Top Executive's name and title
*
Number of full-time employees in the New York area as of 12/31/16
*
Number of full-time employees companywide as of 12/31/16
*
In one or two sentences, please explain what your company does (refrain from using industry jargon)
*
If your business has been located or has had headquarters outside of the New York area at any point since 2012, please tell us when, where and why you moved the company's headquarters to its current location
Please list the owners of your company
*
Company's inception date
*
Company's incorporation date
*
Fiscal year end date
*
FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Growth will be measured by revenues. The following figures should be exact numbers from audited financial statements or tax returns, not estimates or rounded figures. To ensure the accuracy, Crain’s requires financials for private companies. By submitting this application you agree to provide Crain's with appropriate financial statements. Also, companies that make the list will appear in stories in the Focus section so company executives will need to be available for interviews in the summer. All revenues must be accounted for on an accrual basis, not a cash basis. To calculate a three-year sales growth, we must have four years of revenues. We will publish ONLY the first and last year’s revenue with the growth rate, and whether or not the company is profitable. Please list them below, in exact dollar amounts to the thousands. (Example: $35,568,000; NOT $35,000,000)
Revenue for 2013
(Year ended on________) This date must be in 2013. Not 2011 or 2012.
*
Revenue for 2014
(Year ended on________) This date must be in 2014. Not 2012 or 2013.
*
Revenue for 2015
(Year ended on________) This date must be in 2015. Not 2013 or 2014.
*
Revenue for 2016
(Year ended on________) This date must be in 2016. Not 2014 or 2015.
*
Is the above 2016 revenue figure actual?
*
Yes
No, it's an estimate
Was the company profitable in 2016?
*
Yes
No
I have submitted the following financial statements:
Please send supporting statements for 2013 and 2016 to
spanara@crainsnewyork.com
by May 31, 2017. Check the statements you have submitted. At least one of the statements listed below is required. The financials will be used solely for revenue verification purposes and kept confidential by the Fast 50 editor and accountant.
*
Audited Financials
Reviewed Financials
Compiled Financials
Please check the industry that most accurately describes your business. Choose only one.
Advertising and marketing
Consumer products/retail
Health care
Telecommunications
Business services
Education
Information technology
Transportation/logistics
Construction
Financial services
Real estate
Manufacturing
Other
Is your company a subsidiary or a division?
*
Yes
No
Are you a holding company, franchise or franchisee?
*
Yes
No
Is 51% or more of your company owned by a minority?
*
Yes
No
Is 51% or more of your company owned by a woman?
*
Yes
No
Have you made any acquisitions in the past 5 years?
*
Yes
No
If yes, please list the company name, the date of acquisition and its revenue at the time of acquisition
How did you hear about Crain's Fast 50?
Advertisement in Crain's New York Business
Email from Crain's New York Business
on crainsnewyork.com
Other
Top Executive
Please list name, title, phone and email
*
CFO or financial contact
Please list name, title, phone and email
*
Media contact
Please list name, title, phone and email
Application prepared by
Please list name and title
*
Applicant's Phone Number
*
By typing your name below you vertify that you have read this application in its entirety and can attest to its full accuracy. You verify that you understand the consequences (disqualification from consideration) if information is found to be inaccurate.
Type your name and date below.
*
Choose your position.
One of the listed persons MUST verify this document. A verification by anyone else will invalidate the application.
*
CEO
President
CFO
COO
Type the characters from the image below.
*
